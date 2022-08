2 Simple Reasons Why Apple's Next iPhone Could Be a Roaring Success

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has held its ground in the smartphone market so far this year, as its iPhones have witnessed healthy demand at a time when major Android manufacturers have found it difficult to increase sales.The tech giant looks set to enjoy solid iPhone sales growth in the second half of the year as well because it will update its smartphone lineup soon. Apple is expected to unveil the rumored iPhone 14 models in September, with the new lineup expected to go on sale later next month. Let's look at the two reasons why Apple's upcoming iPhones could set the sales registers ringing.IDC reports that global smartphone shipments were down 8.9% in the first quarter of 2022, followed by an 8.7% drop in the second quarter. But Apple saw growth in iPhone shipments in both quarters. In Q1, iPhone shipments were up 2.2% year over year to 56.5 million units. Second-quarter iPhone shipments increased by a small margin of 0.5% over the prior-year period.Continue reading