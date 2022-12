2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some investing strategies can be overly complicated and lead to buying stocks in companies that investors don't really understand or don't have much interest in. To help avoid such a situation, consider buying shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). These two companies have straightforward businesses that should end up being great long-term bets. If you have $1,000 available that isn't needed to pay bills, reduce short-term debt, or bolster an emergency fund, you might want to put it toward buying stock in either of these two simple stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading