2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

There is a temptation to make the investing process more complicated than it really is. The main factors determining your returns are your savings rate, diversification, and time in the market. Yet many investors instead focus too much on today's financial headlines, which won't matter much in five or 10 years.With that in mind, let's look at two stock investments that keep it simple. Buying and holding Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) shares right now could set your portfolio up for market-beating returns over the long term. Read on for a few reasons to like these two successful businesses today.What could be simpler than selling toothbrushes and laundry detergent? Procter & Gamble dominates dozens of consumer essential categories for which millions of people use products every day. That market position, combined with its efficient business, has produced fantastically stable growth for shareholders. P&G has raised its dividend, for example, in each of the last 66 years.Continue reading