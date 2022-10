2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have a habit of overcomplicating the process of constructing a portfolio. Sure, there are infinite potential worries about how any business might perform over the next quarter and what you should do short-term to account for that. But you are highly likely to generate good returns just by owning a basket of excellent businesses and simply holding on through volatility like today's bear market.With that simplicity in mind, let's take a look at two easy-to-understand, industry-leading stocks that might deserve a spot in your portfolio. If you've got $3,000 available that isn't needed for bills, to build up an emergency fund, or to pay off debt, you might want to put it to work by buying McCormick (NYSE: MKC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stocks. Here are some reasons why these two simple stocks can boost your portfolio long-term.McCormick specializes in selling products that add flavor to meals. Its spice and sauce portfolio is popular with many restaurants and food-service professionals, but its main business involves marketing to home cooks, allowing it to take advantage of steady global growth in that industry. McCormick's huge selling footprint delivers market-share gains against smaller competitors, and its ownership of premium brands like French's condiments and Frank's hot sauces powers high profit margins and cash flow.