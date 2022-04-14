|
14.04.2022 16:00:00
2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On
Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys.Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks. Here's a closer look at each company today and why they're great picks for income investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
