2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys.Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks. Here's a closer look at each company today and why they're great picks for income investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading