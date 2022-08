2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts.But for those with a long-term perspective, today's beaten-down growth stocks could present tremendous bargains when looking a few years down the road.In fact, when looking at recent operating metrics for last year's darlings, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC), there's still a lot to like. That's why long-term oriented investors shouldn't hesitate to load up on these two names for the long haul.Continue reading