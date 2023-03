2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 has gained about 1.3% so far this year, and investors searching for bigger gains are having to contend with a very volatile market. But there are a few companies putting up impressive returns over the past few months. Two of them are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). These two companies are easily outpacing the broader market's returns year to date, and, just as importantly, both companies have strong businesses that could continue to do well in the years to come. Here's why the semiconductor giant and digital ad company should be on your buy list. Image source: GETTY IMAGES.Continue reading