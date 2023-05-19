2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock prices will rise and fall in the short term, and you won't ever buy at the lowest possible price or sell at the very peak. Sophisticated analysis can't do that for you; perfect timing comes down to a game of pure chance.Great investing isn't about perfect timing but about finding outstanding companies and buying them at reasonable valuations. Master investor Warren Buffett often emphasizes that timing the market is a losing game. Finding promising businesses poised for long-term growth is where the real returns are made.That said, let's dive into two sizzling hot stock picks. You already missed the ideal buy-in point at the absolute market bottom, since they have gained more than 25% this year. But that's OK, because you can still buy into their incredible long-term growth stories at fair and reasonable share prices.