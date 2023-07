2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market is in roaring form in 2023 thanks to multiple catalysts, including cooling inflation, a resilient jobs market, the receding possibility of a recession, strength in consumer spending, and a new growth driver in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) that's expected to give the global economy a nice boost.This explains why the S&P 500 is up more than 18% so far this year. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index, meanwhile, has logged even stronger gains of 35%. This terrific stock market rally has also lifted shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). While Airbnb stock jumped 71% this year, Twilio also delivered a healthy upside of 34%.Both stocks still have room to run higher thanks to the industries they are operating in. In this article, we will look at the reasons why it may be a good idea to buy shares of Airbnb and Twilio right away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel