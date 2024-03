2 Small AI Stocks to Buy for 2024 and Beyond

The artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing bull market continues to build a head of steam. Investors can't get enough of leaders like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) that are crafting next-generation computing systems.But for some investors, the price tags on stocks like Nvidia may have gotten too high to stomach. That's OK. There are some far smaller AI -related businesses trading at relatively attractive valuations that might suit long-term investors. Two such small AI stocks worth a look at right now are Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) and Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO).Axcelis Technologies is a small semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider that competes primarily with industry giant Applied Materials. Its specialty is ion implant machines, which are used to introduce non-silicon material into chips to alter and enhance the electrical conductivity properties of the devices ultimately being made. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel