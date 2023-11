2 Small-Cap Growth Stocks That May Be Worth the Risk

Small-cap growth stocks have badly underperformed the broader markets since the start of the third quarter of 2023. For example, the Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund has lost 10.3% of its value over this period, while the S&P 500 has gained approximately 8% in total value (including dividends).However, with the Federal Reserve seemingly poised to pivot on interest rates by mid-2024, small-caps may be gearing up for a trend reversal. If true, some of the worst-performing small-caps over the prior two years could become next year's big winners.Which low market-cap growth companies might be worth taking a flier on ahead of the Fed's eventual pivot on interest rates? Cannabis titan Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and urban air mobility company Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) both sank like stones once the Fed signaled the end of the era of easy money in 2021.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel