2 Small-Cap Growth Stocks With Room to Run

The financial world is abuzz with anticipation as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates later this year. Historically, such a move has proven to be a significant catalyst for small-cap stocks, particularly in the capital-intensive innovation fields. Since the Federal Reserve began hiking rates in March 2022, after all, developmental companies have faced considerable challenges in raising funding.This prolonged downturn has led many innovation-oriented companies to trade at substantial discounts relative to their commercial potential. Two such companies that stand out are Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL).Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel