2 Smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

The U.S. stock market had an impressive run in 2023, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting gains of 24.2% and 43.4%, respectively. Although the stock market seems to have started with a correction in 2024, a strong earnings season and upcoming interest rate cuts may boost it further in 2024. With artificial intelligence (AI) being the hottest investment theme in 2023 and expected to persist in 2024, it makes sense to ride this wave under a friendly market backdrop. Investors don't even need boatloads of money to make this move. If you have even $500 which you don't need for paying down bills or for contingencies, then picking up small stakes in UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could prove to be a smart move.A leading robotic process automation (RPA) player, UiPath helps clients automate repetitive tasks to increase overall efficiency and enables employees to focus on creative and strategic responsibilities. The company also leverages artificial intelligence and communication mining technologies (analyzing all forms of communication) to identify more business processes suitable for automation.Continue reading