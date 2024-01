2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

The stock market has given investors plenty to talk about over the last few years, and those who have stayed in it through the ups and downs have dealt with their fair share of volatility to be sure. Still, the S&P 500 is trading up by more than 20% over the trailing 12 months.If you're investing in stocks and planning on holding them for the long-term, you're going to experience rough market waters. No one can predict exactly what the market will do next.However, if you're consistently investing in great businesses with multiple tailwinds to drive future growth, you can benefit from the best days in the market and use the worst days to put extra cash to work.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel