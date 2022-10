2 Smart Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that recent stock market volatility has unnerved investors of all ages and trading styles. Does that mean it's time to utter those famous words, "This time is different?" Certainly not. While some factors driving the current state of the stock market may differ from previous volatile periods, if history has taught us anything, it's that the market always recovers from a downturn. And there's no reason to believe this time will be any different. When that moment happens, would you rather have been consistently building your portfolio with positions in exceptional businesses or have been sitting on the sidelines? I hope your answer is the former.Assuming your savings and emergency fund are shored up, putting even a few hundred dollars to work in the stock market on a consistent basis -- whether by investing in just a few shares of your favorite companies or leveraging a tool like investing in fractional shares -- can make difference over the long-term. If you have $300 to invest in the stock market right now , you may want to consider adding one or both of these two very different but equally compelling businesses to your buy list. One is trading for about $23 a share and the other is trading for about $90 per share.Continue reading