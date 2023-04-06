2 Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have faced continued headwinds from a tough economic landscape and volatile investor sentiment over the past year. While stocks in this sector have responded in varying ways, even more important is for investors to focus on the underlying businesses at play and whether they can continue to drive growth in the long term.If you're looking for superior stocks to buy and hold, even if a full-fledged recession hits, here are two names to consider adding to your buy basket before the month is out. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has built a thriving and profitable growth story on the power of four products, all of which treat the rare genetic disease cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis afflicts more than 160,000 people worldwide, and in the past, a diagnosis was something close to a death sentence. Today, the emergence of a new class of drugs called CFTR modulators -- which treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis -- are helping patients live longer and better. Continue reading