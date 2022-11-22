2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many top names in consumer staples continue to outperform the S&P 500 this year, and top companies in consumer goods have often experienced soaring stock prices throughout the year despite increasing interest rates and predictions of potential reductions in consumer spending.With that in mind, Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) remains a top choice for investors looking for a stock that has, and is likely to continue to, soar over time. Likewise, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) seems to have what it takes to not just beat the market, but to continue its place as a leader in its field at home in the U.S. and worldwide.Here's a closer look at what makes each of these stocks promising choices for long-term investors.Continue reading