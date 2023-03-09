|
09.03.2023 15:07:00
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Since the start of 2023, multiple stocks across various industries have been on the rise. After a sell-off last year, signs of a recovery are encouraging for the market's future. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in solid companies before their stock rises become missed opportunities.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) are vastly different companies, with one of their few commonalities being their competing positions in the streaming market. Despite their differences, these companies' stocks have been on an upward trend since Jan. 1, with both compelling buys thanks to their long-term outlooks. Here's why Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery are two soaring stocks I'd buy with no hesitation. Continue reading
