17.11.2023 14:15:00
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
There are some stocks you can buy with almost guaranteed confidence that they will offer consistent gains over the long term. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two such companies with long histories of being top growth stocks thanks to their dominating positions in technology.Apple has reached record heights in consumer electronics, with its devices becoming a favorite among shoppers worldwide. Meanwhile, Amazon is the biggest name in e-commerce and the cloud market, two sectors that are expected to blow up in the coming years.
