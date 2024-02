2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

A company's growth can tell investors a lot. Companies that grow their revenue at high rates over a long period of time typically deliver superior returns to the broad market.And this kind of robust revenue growth has sent the stocks of energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) and emerging cosmetics brand e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) up 80% and 140%, respectively, over the last year. Here's what's fueling these companies' momentum and why I wouldn't hesitate to buy shares right now .Emerging beverage brand Celsius has used a lucrative distribution agreement with PepsiCo to gain market share in the $159 billion energy drink market. The strong demand for its products is fueling the same level of rapid expansion that sent Monster Beverage stock up over 50,000% in the last 20 years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel