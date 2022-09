2 Software Stocks I'm Buying on Repeat During This Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has taken its toll over the past year. With the Federal Reserve intent on raising interest rates and stomping out inflation, market participants have done a 180 degree turn -- going from ardent optimists to extreme pessimists.While you might feel this fear yourself, now is not the time to run and hide with cash on the sidelines. If you have funds at your disposal, there are plenty of great businesses out there you can now buy at discounted prices. Here's why I'm buying both Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) -- two high-quality software businesses -- during this bear market. Continue reading