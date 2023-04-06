Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 11:31:00

2 Solid Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. His knack for picking great stocks has not only helped Berkshire Hathaway become one of the largest companies in the world, but it has also made him one of the wealthiest people on the planet. That success makes him an excellent source of inspiration.Here are two stocks Buffett owns (through Berkshire or a subsidiary) to buy now and hold forever.Berkshire Hathaway does not have a stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), but its subsidiary New England Asset Management does, and Buffett ultimately owns those invested assets. The bull case for Microsoft is straightforward: The company provides mission-critical software for business productivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity, and it offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure and platform services (CIPS). Few companies, if any, can facilitate digital transformation on that scale.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

