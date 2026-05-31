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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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31.05.2026 14:45:00
2 Space Stocks to Buy Before the SpaceX IPO on June 12
SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) might be the most anticipated this century and will likely be the largest IPO on record when it happens on June 12. The U.S. is throwing its support behind space exploration and advancement for scientific and national security purposes, and the consulting firm PwC projects the space economy could grow to $2 trillion by 2040.With the spotlight on the growing space economy, here are two intriguing space stocks to scoop up ahead of SpaceX's IPO.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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