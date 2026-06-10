Lunar Aktie
WKN DE: NETLUN / ISIN: NET00LUNAR00
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10.06.2026 13:07:00
2 Space Stocks You've Never Heard Of Before Just Won $439 Million to Build NASA Lunar Rovers
By now, you've heard the news: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) has lost the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) contract, at least for now, "helping" to set the stage for a rapid-fire 33% sell-off in the space stock's shares last week. Wall Street analysts had been betting on NASA to reward Intuitive, the first space company to land on the moon since the Apollo era half a century ago, with a lunar rover contract, too.Instead, NASA picked two lower-profile space companies to build its first two rovers: privately held Astrolab and Lunar Outpost.Image source: Astrolab.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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