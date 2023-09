2 Spectacular AI Growth Stocks Down 27.5% and 44% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has powered big gains for the stock market this year and helped push shares of industry leaders, including Nvidia and Microsoft, to new highs. Still, there are other highly promising players in the unfolding AI space trading at big discounts compared to their previous highs. If you seek top AI stocks, two Motley Fool contributors suggest you might want to take a closer look at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) as great investment opportunities to buy and hold forever. Parkev Tatevosian: Amazon stock managed a spectacular 54% run-up so far in 2023. But that followed a steep slide in 2022, and Amazon's stock price still trades about 31% below the high it touched in 2021. Some of the run-up this year is tied to Amazon's designation as an AI stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel