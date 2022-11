2 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have been punishing tech stocks as if they're all seeing significant plunges in business activity. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen more than 32% in 2022, and many individual names are down far greater. However, while it might seem like tech stocks can't please investors in this environment, a few companies are continuing to post stellar quarterly earnings results. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are two such companies. Both continued to dominate their respective industries and grew like wildfire in the third quarter. Yet, shares of Datadog and Cloudflare are down 60% and 69% year to date, respectively. These drops seem like appealing buying opportunities for investors willing to hold these two spectacular stocks for the long haul. Here's why.