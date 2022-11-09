|
2 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Investors have been punishing tech stocks as if they're all seeing significant plunges in business activity. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen more than 32% in 2022, and many individual names are down far greater. However, while it might seem like tech stocks can't please investors in this environment, a few companies are continuing to post stellar quarterly earnings results. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are two such companies. Both continued to dominate their respective industries and grew like wildfire in the third quarter. Yet, shares of Datadog and Cloudflare are down 60% and 69% year to date, respectively. These drops seem like appealing buying opportunities for investors willing to hold these two spectacular stocks for the long haul. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
