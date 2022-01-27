Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.01.2022 13:04:01
2 St. Louis officers wounded in shooting, suspect dead
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis officers were hospitalized after being shot in neighboring Ferguson and a man who fired at them has died after being shot by police, authorities said.Police Chief John Hayden said the two officers, both in their 20s, were in a marked squad car together around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted a vehicle believed to have been linked to an overnight killing.They followed the vehicle into Ferguson, where the driver lost control and the vehicle stopped, police said in a statement Wednesday evening. The occupants fled on foot and at least one fired officers, who returned fire.One officer was struck in the leg. The other was struck in the abdomen and critically wounded.Hayden initially said that officer was in “very critical” condition, but at a 5 p.m. Wednesday news conference, the chief said the officer was improving after surgery. Hayden said the officer who was shot in the leg was in stable condition, was in good spirits and was with his family.The man who was shot by police was taken to a hospital for treatment and died Wednesday, police said. At least two additional people were taken into custody after a foot pursuit, the statement said.Hayden said the critically injured wounded officer has been with the department 3 1/2 years. The other officer has been with the department 2 1/2 years. Their names have not been released.The shooting happened just blocks from where Darren Wilson, a white Ferguson officer, fatally shot Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man, on Aug. 9, 2014, setting off months of unrest. Wilson was not charged and resigned from the police force in November 2014.On Monday, two St. Louis officers were critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 as they responded to a crash. Four other people also were struck, leaving three of them critically injured.這篇文章 2 St. Louis officers wounded in shooting, suspect dead 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Louis Public Co Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Louis Public Co Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Louis Public Co Ltd.
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.