2 Stock-Split AI Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 41% and 111% in 2024, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts

Data centers are physical locations where companies keep computing infrastructure like servers, network equipment, and data storage solutions. They come in different shapes and sizes, but cloud data centers have become particularly popular over the last decade. Cloud computing allows businesses to provision hardware and software services instantly, without spending a lot of money upfront.Countless companies have capitalized on that IT reshuffling, but few have benefited more than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Nvidia chips have become key data center accelerators for workloads like artificial intelligence (AI), and Amazon is the largest provider of cloud infrastructure and platform services. Critical positioning in a booming industry drove both stocks higher. Nvidia returned 12,800% during the last decade and Amazon returned 630%.That substantial price appreciation led both companies to split their stocks somewhat recently:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel