2 Stock-Split AI Stocks to Buy Before They Surge 165% and 245%, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts

Year to date, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have been the best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and two of the three best-performing stocks in the S&P 500. Both companies have elected to split their stocks to make shares more affordable. Specifically, Nvidia completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June, and Supermicro has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for September.Somewhat surprisingly, Wall Street remains bullish on both companies. The median price targets imply 21% upside for Nvidia and 22% upside for Supermicro, but certain analysts see much larger gains on the horizon.Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool