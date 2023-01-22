|
22.01.2023 13:20:00
2 Stock-Split Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
2022 was a dismal year for investors. Each of the major market indexes fell victim to a bear market. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9%, the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 33%, marking the trio's worst combined performance since 2008 during the Great Recession.Still, there were some notable developments last year that got overshadowed by the downturn. Some well-known companies made their shares more attractive to retail investors by enacting stock splits. The splits didn't change the intrinsic value of the companies, it just divided each share into smaller pieces that were more affordable. The resulting cheaper stock price attracts smaller investors, who view the less-costly shares as more attainable.Not all stock-split stocks are created equal, however. Two companies stood out as compelling bargains, but also for the competitive advantages they bring to the table. The splits attracted some of Wall Street's best and brightest to take advantage of bear market bargains, buying these two stock-split stocks hand over fist.Continue reading
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
