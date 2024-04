2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Stock splits don't change the value of a company. They simply divide its profits among more shares. You can think of a split as a pizza that's cut into slices. You still have the same amount of food. It's just easier -- and less expensive -- to buy a single slice.Nevertheless, stock splits tend to create a buzz of excitement. Companies that split their shares are usually performing well, and the ability to buy more shares of these high-flying businesses at more affordable prices is something many investors appreciate.If you're on the hunt for stock-split stocks, here are two of the best available to buy in the market today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel