14.04.2022 12:05:00
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. But the move often generates renewed interest from investors and makes shares of companies appear cheaper, even though their underlying value remains the same. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business.Still, there are excellent picks among the companies that recently announced stock splits. Let's look at two of them: Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time. Shopify announced a 10-for-1 stock split on April 11. The move still needs to be approved during a shareholder meeting on June 7. Shares of the company are currently changing hands for about $600 a piece. If the split went into effect today, shares would be worth roughly $60, although there would be 10 times as many.Continue reading
