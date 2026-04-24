Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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24.04.2026 21:49:00

2 Stocks About to Benefit Enormously From the SpaceX IPO Boom

SpaceX is one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) in quite some time, with many believing it will be the largest in history. According to its S-1 Filing, SpaceX is targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation for its IPO, expected in June. Market analysts are predicting that the company could be valued at $2 billion (or higher) when the IPO executes.Aside from insiders and employees who'll likely receive nice paydays, two companies positioned to benefit a lot are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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