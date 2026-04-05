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05.04.2026 19:15:00

2 Stocks About To Make a Killing on the SpaceX IPO

SpaceX is getting ready to go public, and it could be the biggest offering in history.Elon Musk's space company, which recently merged with his AI company, xAI, filed confidentially to go public last week, and SpaceX is reportedly seeking a valuation of up to $2 trillion. The company was valued at $1.25 trillion in the merger earlier this year, though that number was determined by the board of directors and investment bankers. The last time investors bought shares of the company was at the end of 2025, and its valuation was $800 billion. SpaceX is reportedly seeking to raise as much as $75 billion, which would make the largest IPO raise on record. At that valuation, it would be one of the most valuable companies in the world. The IPO is clearly a windfall for its investors, including Elon Musk, whose net worth could top $1 trillion after it goes public, but there are other overlooked winners in the stock market that investors should be aware of, as these stocks could get a meaningful boost from the IPO. Keep reading to see two of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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