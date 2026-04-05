Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
05.04.2026 19:15:00
2 Stocks About To Make a Killing on the SpaceX IPO
SpaceX is getting ready to go public, and it could be the biggest offering in history.Elon Musk's space company, which recently merged with his AI company, xAI, filed confidentially to go public last week, and SpaceX is reportedly seeking a valuation of up to $2 trillion. The company was valued at $1.25 trillion in the merger earlier this year, though that number was determined by the board of directors and investment bankers. The last time investors bought shares of the company was at the end of 2025, and its valuation was $800 billion. SpaceX is reportedly seeking to raise as much as $75 billion, which would make the largest IPO raise on record. At that valuation, it would be one of the most valuable companies in the world. The IPO is clearly a windfall for its investors, including Elon Musk, whose net worth could top $1 trillion after it goes public, but there are other overlooked winners in the stock market that investors should be aware of, as these stocks could get a meaningful boost from the IPO. Keep reading to see two of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
06.04.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht Robotaxi-Sparte vor dem Durchbruch (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|Analyst trotz schwacher Auslieferungszahlen bullish für Tesla-Aktie (dpa-AFX)
|
05.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie wird zum Roboter-Riesen: Musk gibt Startschuss für Optimus-Serie (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.26
|Alphabet-Aktie vor dem Ausbruch? Warum ein Experte Waymo im Robotaxi-Wettlauf vor Tesla sieht (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|17.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|17.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.02.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.01.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|312,65
|-4,91%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Trumps Iran-Rede: ATX geht schwächer ins Osterwochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten vor dem verlängerten Osterwochenende Verluste. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen.