2 Stocks Billionaires Love That Look Like Great Buys Now

When looking at hedge funds run by billionaires, it's clear there are a few tech stocks that are favorites across the board. After The Motley Fool analyzed 16 hedge funds run by billionaires, it found that these billionaires commonly owned two tech stocks: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Out of the 16 hedge funds, 11 of them owned both or either stock, making them quite popular.With so many billionaires confident in the performance of these two businesses, investors should take notice, as they could be smart picks for your portfolio, too.The core business behind both companies is the same: advertising. Meta Platforms advertises on its social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Alphabet's ads are run on multiple platforms, including the Google search engine and YouTube. Both companies have the top-performing platforms in their respective categories, making them vital partners in the advertising business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel