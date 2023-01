2 Stocks Dealing With Housing Market Fallout

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The beginning-of-year rally continued for the stock market on Wednesday, with big gains for major market benchmarks. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw the biggest gains, but sizable moves upward for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) signaled broad-based interest in stocks across the board.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading