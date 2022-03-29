2 Stocks Defying the Market Sell-Off Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's safe to say that the stock market hasn't had the best year so far. Investors have taken their money out of equities in droves in anticipation of impending interest rate hikes in the U.S. and because of geopolitical tensions. But even amid this turmoil, some companies have performed well.Drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) are two prime examples. Are these healthcare companies worth considering as they continue to outperform the market this year? Let's find out.Continue reading