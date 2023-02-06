2 Stocks Down 10% to 40% to Buy In 2023 and Hold for at Least Five Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that fear has been an integral factor driving many of the market's movements in past months. From fears about an impending potential recession, to the rampant inflation affecting companies' profitability across a range of sectors, to larger macro trends, the stark fluctuations in investor sentiment have resulted in tremendous volatility for many investors. However, a down market can present untold opportunity for the shrewd investor with capital to spare and the appropriate investing horizon. If you have money to put to work in the stock market this month and are looking for discounted stocks to add to your buy list and hold for five years or longer, here are two compelling businesses that fit that bill. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is trading up by about 23% since the beginning of 2023, but is still trading down by 10% from one year ago. Even amid worries about how consumer spending could shift if a recession officially hits, and even as people have already pulled back on spending in certain areas, the e-commerce platform is still recording remarkable growth from pre-pandemic levels. Continue reading