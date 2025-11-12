NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.11.2025 13:45:00
2 Stocks Down 13% and 34% to Buy Right Now
All things considered, broader equities have performed pretty well in 2025, with the S&P 500 up 14% since the beginning of the year. It seems so long ago that the index flirted with bear-market territory amid tariff threats and other factors. Even in the midst of this strong performance, though, plenty of quality stocks can be had on the dip.Let's consider two of them: Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR). These two corporations are down by 13% and 34% this year, respectively, but they could be long-term winners for those who buy and hold their shares. Let me explain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,10
|0,00%