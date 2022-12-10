|
10.12.2022 17:28:00
2 Stocks Down 19% to 51% to Buy Right Now
The stock market is on track to post its worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 is in a correction (down at least 10% from the high). And the Nasdaq Composite is in a bear market (down more than 20% from the high).The sell-off has pushed many excellent stocks into the bargain bin. Stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are down big off their highs. Here's why this growth stock and blue chip dividend stock could both be worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!