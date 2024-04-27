|
27.04.2024 09:03:00
2 Stocks Down 21% and 34% to Buy Right Now
Soaring nearly 20% since this time last year, the S&P 500 has powered higher and higher, providing an even better return than the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has climbed about 7%.But not every stock has enjoyed such an impressive run this past year. In fact, two quality stocks, Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC), have headed in the other direction, falling 21% and 34% over the last year, respectively. Let's see why two fool.com contributors think the stocks are buys despite their recent declines.Lee Samaha (Cognex): Cognex stock is down 4% this year and 18.6% over the last 12 months. It's not hard to see why. The machine vision technology company's three primary end markets have all struggled recently. Its logistics end market (e-commerce warehousing) slowed last year as companies like Amazon slowed investment after a few years of heavy investment driven by the pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
