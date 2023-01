2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.However, smart investors know that sell-offs create buying opportunities for top companies. Keep reading to see why FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), which are down 41% and 25%, respectively, from all-time highs, both look like good buys now . Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading