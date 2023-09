2 Stocks Down 25% and 53% to Buy Right Now

Surprising bears who thought the market was poised for a steep tumble, the S&P 500 has roared higher in 2023, climbing more than 12%. Naturally, many investors are ecstatic about the market's performance, but those who are eager to go shopping may find it difficult to find worthy stocks trading at reasonable prices.Fortunately for budget-minded investors -- or even those who are contrarians -- energy stock Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and renewable energy specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are two stocks that currently present great buying opportunities. Let's see why two fool.com contributors find them so compelling despite their recent declines. Lee Samaha (Devon Energy): The company's overall dividend is highly likely to follow the direction of the price of oil, so the stock will suit investors looking for energy exposure. As such, if you aren't optimistic about the outlook for the price of oil, then read no further. However, if you like the outlook for oil and gas, Devon Energy, whose stock is down 25% so far this year and down 60% from its all-time high, is a worthy candidate to capture some upside from energy prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel