2 Stocks Down 26% to 66% From Their Highs That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech stock sell-off has been ruthless in 2022, giving no high-growth investor a break. The Nasdaq index is down more than 14% in 2022 alone, with many tech stocks falling much harder. On the bright side, this gives investors who measure their time horizon in decades plenty of buying opportunities. Two of my favorite stocks, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have both been crushed, falling 66% and 26%, respectively, off their all-time highs. These lower prices look like buying opportunities, especially after they reported strong results. I plan on buying more of both companies within the coming months, and here's why I think you should consider doing the same. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading