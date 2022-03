2 Stocks Down 30% in 2022 That Are Great Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Buying on the dip can be a risky strategy because you can't know when a stock has reached bottom until after it has recovered from it. The danger is always that a struggling stock can fall lower in the weeks and months ahead. However, by investing in stable businesses with attractive growth prospects, you can minimize your overall risk over the long term.A couple of good stocks that have fallen more than 30% in 2022 and could be worth buying today are ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Although they're down big right now , investors shouldn't count them out as long-term investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading