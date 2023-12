2 Stocks Down 30% to 81% to Buy Right Now

Stocks have surged in November on signs that the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates, and mostly solid results in earnings season. Following that, the S&P 500 looks set to cap off 2023 with above-average gains for the year.However, there are still a number of stocks trading at steep discounts following the bear market in 2022. Keep reading to see two that look like great buys right now , according to these Motley Fool contributors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel