2 Stocks Down 30% to Buy Right Now

The bull market is roaring higher, and many growth stocks have led the gains -- but this doesn't mean your opportunity to buy growth stocks for a good price is over. Plenty of players with great long-term prospects haven't yet benefited from this favorable market environment, and instead have remained in the doldrums.Two examples are biotech companies Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which have each dropped about 30% over the past year. There's reason to believe they could deliver growth over the long haul, though, and catalysts lie ahead in the near term for both companies. Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights discuss these innovative companies to invest in now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel