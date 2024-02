2 Stocks Down 32% and 90% to Buy Right Now

The market's doldrums of 2022 have turned into durable tailwinds. The S&P 500 index has gained 20% over the last year, and fears of a recession that never arrived have given way to an official bull market.But not every long-term winner has gotten the bullish memo yet, so savvy investors should be keeping an eye out for potentially undervalued growth stocks. Right now , Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stand out as two of the best investment ideas in Wall Street's bargain bin.Anders Bylund (Fiverr International): In the rapidly evolving gig economy, Fiverr International stands out for its resilience but also for its remarkable potential for long-term growth. Amid a bustling marketplace of freelance platforms, Fiverr's strategic position and innovative approach pave the way for its sustainable expansion, yet it also sports a valuation that might raise eyebrows for its modesty.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel