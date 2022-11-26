2 Stocks Down 39% and 55% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 index down 15.5% year to date, you don't have to look hard to find stocks trading down significantly from their highs. But while beaten-down stocks may be a dime a dozen these days, backing high-quality businesses should be a top priority, and putting your money behind the right ones will have a huge impact on your long-term returns.Read on to see why Motley Fool contributors identified these two strong companies as top-tier investment opportunities following big sell-offs. Keith Noonan (Airbnb): Like many growth-dependent stocks, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has had a rough go of things in 2022. The company's share price slumped roughly 43% so far in 2022, and it's off roughly 55% from the high it reached in February 2021 despite impressive business performance.Continue reading