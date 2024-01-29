|
29.01.2024 10:36:00
2 Stocks Down 48% and 82% to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 index recently jumped to a new record high, and investors are in a bullish mood as macroeconomic pressures appear to be lifting. On the other hand, not every stock is soaring and there are still underappreciated stocks trading at big discounts compared to previous highs. Some of these overlooked stocks are poised to be fantastic performers.With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) as top investment opportunities. One offers an almost unbeatable dividend yield and the other is a beaten-down growth stock with explosive comeback potential.Keith Noonan (Altria Group): With the stock market surging, dividend yields have generally been pushed down. But Altria Group stock has sat out the rally and is actually down 10% over the past year. Pulling back further, the company's share price is down roughly 48% from its peak in 2017.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
